Critics and supporters speak on bill targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs

Governor DeSantis recently signed a bill that prohibits schools from funding any programs that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Our students demand to have the same course offerings as their peers at Harvard University,” said the head of United Faculty of Florida UF, Paul Ortiz, “as their peers at UC Berkeley.”

However, Governor Ron DeSantis says if they want to study curriculum regarding systemic racism, sexism and oppression, UC Berkeley is the school for them, not UF.

That was what he had to say after signing a bill that prohibits Florida colleges and universities from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Senator Keith Perry--who supported the bill--says ending these programs will not harm the education provided to students in Florida.

“Really what they’re teaching is a whole different theory,” said Perry. “You can’t conflate and say critical race theory and diversity, equality and inclusion are based on history. What they are is they are theories, they’re not based on history.”

One student at UF says she is concerned that her and her fellow students will not get the education they came to the school in search of.

“Everything that he’s doing impedes on the education of students and allows students to not study what they actually want to study,” said Pranja Patel. “It allows people to have a closed mind and not actually see the real world for what it actually is.”

UF leaders said they had nothing to add to the conversation when we asked them for comment.

Officials at Florida Gateway College also had no comment on the issue.

Santa Fe college leaders gave us a short statement, saying in part they are “reviewing all legislation that has been signed into law and will ensure our adherence.”

