Cross City Police officers and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested grand theft auto suspect

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The suspect involved in a manhunt in Gainesville last week has been found and arrested.

Cross City Police officers and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Boyington, 26, on Tuesday.

Boyington was wanted for stealing a pickup truck from a mobile home and was considered armed and dangerous after fleeing from Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies in Gainesville.

He is charged with grand theft auto, firearm possession and violating probation.

