Gainesville and local groups collaborate to commemorate Florida Emancipation Day with a month-long celebration

Journey to Juneteenth kicks off this Friday at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville and local groups are collaborating in a month-long celebration to commemorate Florida Emancipation Day.

On May 20, 1865, enslaved Africans first learned of their freedom in Florida, although June 19th is the nationally celebrated holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The ceremony will be followed by the raising of the Juneteenth flag at city hall.

“We’re going to have spoken word, poems, music again celebrating african american history. It’s our culminating event so come out with your friends and your families for people that don’t even look like you. Bring everybody as we celebrate what we’ve been able to do together as a people, said Office of Equity and Inclusion interim director Zeriah Folston.”

The celebration comes to a close on June 19th with events at several downtown locations.

