Gilchrist County campground completes $1.8 million project to protect springs

Otter Springs Park and Campground in Gilchrist County on Wednesday hosted a ribbon cutting to...
Otter Springs Park and Campground in Gilchrist County on Wednesday hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of a project that will assist in preserving and protecting the spring
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County leaders celebrated the completion of a sewage treatment and disposal system at Otter Springs Park on Wednesday.

The $1.8 million project replaced the aging septic tanks to keep contaminants from the spring. It was a joint effort by the Suwannee River Water Management District, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Nature Coast Regional Water Authority, Gilchrist County, and Otter Springs.

The project will eliminate potentially harmful nutrients from entering the groundwater in the area.

