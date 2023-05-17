Gilchrist County campground completes $1.8 million project to protect springs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County leaders celebrated the completion of a sewage treatment and disposal system at Otter Springs Park on Wednesday.

The $1.8 million project replaced the aging septic tanks to keep contaminants from the spring. It was a joint effort by the Suwannee River Water Management District, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Nature Coast Regional Water Authority, Gilchrist County, and Otter Springs.

TRENDING: Florida officials consider $100M Wildlife Corridor expansion

The project will eliminate potentially harmful nutrients from entering the groundwater in the area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.