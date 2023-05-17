Lafayette advances to Class 1A state baseball finals, Newberry falls in semis

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette Hornet baseball team scored four runs in the first and third innings and pulled away from 2022 champion Holmes County, 9-6 to win Wednesday’s Class 1A state semifinal matchup in Fort Myers. The Hornets (22-4) extended their winning streak to five and will play for their second state crown since 2016.

Lafayette scored its nine runs on six total hits, led by Lane Brock’s 2-for-3 performance. Matthew Jenkins drove in a pair of runs and also pitched four and two thirds innings to pick up the win.

Competing in Wednesday’s other 1A state semifinal, Newberry was unable to make it an all-North Central Florida title game. The Panthers fell to Chipley, 1-0 in eight innings. Panthers pitcher Braxton Brady pitched a masterful seven-plus innings, allowed seven hits, and was charged with the game’s only run. Brady and Tristan Woodrome collected two hits apiece out of the six Newberry could muster in the game.

Chipley’s David Carley stroked an RBI double in the top of the eighth for the final margin, sending the Tigers (21-7) to the title game. Newberry (16-9) was aiming for its second state title game appearance in three years, after winning the title in 2021.

Chipley and Lafayette will meet in the state title game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hammond Stadium.

