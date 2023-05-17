Lake City police searching for man who smashed tax collector’s office windows with hammer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a man smashed a nearby worker’s car window and threw the hammer through an office window.
Lake City Police officers and Columbia County deputies are asking anyone with information to call their offices.
