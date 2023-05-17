Lake City police searching for man who smashed tax collector’s office windows with hammer

The man law enforcement officials are searching for
The man law enforcement officials are searching for(LCPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a man smashed a nearby worker’s car window and threw the hammer through an office window.

Lake City Police officers and Columbia County deputies are asking anyone with information to call their offices.

