Lake City police searching for man who smashed tax collector’s office windows with hammer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are searching for a man who smashed the windows of the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office with a hammer.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a man smashed a nearby worker’s car window and threw the hammer through an office window.

Lake City Police officers and Columbia County deputies are asking anyone with information to call their offices.

