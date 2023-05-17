Marion County Chairman delivers State of County Address at Ocala CEP breakfast

Commissioner Craig Curry delivers State of County Address
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people came together for breakfast to learn what’s ahead for Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Craig Curry delivered the State of County address at the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership breakfast.

Curry said the top priorities are improvements to the I-75 interchange, Veterans Memorial Park, animal service facilities, and tourist attractions. He also introduced a new travel app for people traveling into the county.

“We had over 400 people here today that could take this message,” said Curry. “Things about road improvements, our litter campaign, our new animal facility that’s coming. There’s just so much good stuff happening.”

Kevin Sheilley, Ocala CEP president/CEO said they are working on entrepreneurship opportunities in minority areas.

“We are excited about the ranking from the Brookers Institute that says our county has been one of the very best in the country becoming more inclusive and creating opportunities for everyone over the last ten years,” said Sheilley.

Sheilley also said they’ll continue to create more jobs and bring in new companies because entrepreneurship is the best way to overcome inequality of opportunity.

