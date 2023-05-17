Marion County man tries to run woman over, lands in ditch

Marion County Jail booking photo for Randal Johnson, 58, charged with aggravated assault
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man landed in a ditch after deputies say he tried to run over someone with his truck.

According to his arrest report, Randal Johnson, 58, got into an argument over the power bill with a woman. He threw things at her and she left.

Johnson then got into this drug and drove toward her as she tried to call 911. The victim says Johnson threatened to kill her. She was able to get out of the way of the truck and hide in the woods.

When deputies arrived, Johnson claimed he did not try and hit the victim.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of battery and aggravated assault.

