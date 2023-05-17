NCFL teams compete in high school baseball, softball region finals

Dixie County softball denies Williston again, Columbia makes second straight baseball final four
North Marion rallies for baseball region title
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -Four North Central Florida high school baseball teams and three softball teams played for region championships on Tuesday. Leading the action was Dixie County’s 5-3 win over Williston for the Class 1A-Region 4 softball crown. The Bears (21-5) advance to the state semis with their third win over the Red Devils (26-3). Williston’s only three losses all season came to Dixie County.

NCFL teams in region title games--Tuesday

Class 1A-Region 3 Softball: Branford (24-4) def. Aucilla Christian (14-8), 2-0

Class 3A-Region 1 Baseball: Providence School (25-4) def. Trinity Catholic (21-9), 4-3

Class 4A-Region 2 Baseball: North Marion (25-5) def. Bishop Moore (21-8-1), 5-4

Class 5A-Region 1 Baseball: Columbia (24-5) def. Clay (23-7), 7-1

Class 6A-Region 1 Baseball: Winter Springs (19-9-1) def. Buchholz (21-7), 10-8

State baseball semifinal action in Fort Myers begins on Wednesday, with Newberry facing Chipley and Lafayette battling Holmes County.

P.K. Yonge School, Tuesday
P.K. Yonge’s Rashuan Walden signs to play football at Concordia (IL)
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame