NCFL teams compete in high school baseball, softball region finals

(WCJB) -Four North Central Florida high school baseball teams and three softball teams played for region championships on Tuesday. Leading the action was Dixie County’s 5-3 win over Williston for the Class 1A-Region 4 softball crown. The Bears (21-5) advance to the state semis with their third win over the Red Devils (26-3). Williston’s only three losses all season came to Dixie County.

NCFL teams in region title games--Tuesday

Class 1A-Region 3 Softball: Branford (24-4) def. Aucilla Christian (14-8), 2-0

Class 3A-Region 1 Baseball: Providence School (25-4) def. Trinity Catholic (21-9), 4-3

Class 4A-Region 2 Baseball: North Marion (25-5) def. Bishop Moore (21-8-1), 5-4

Class 5A-Region 1 Baseball: Columbia (24-5) def. Clay (23-7), 7-1

Class 6A-Region 1 Baseball: Winter Springs (19-9-1) def. Buchholz (21-7), 10-8

State baseball semifinal action in Fort Myers begins on Wednesday, with Newberry facing Chipley and Lafayette battling Holmes County.

