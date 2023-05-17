New bill changes what time public schools start their days

The new bill changes the start times of public middle schools and high schools in Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the future, middle and high school students will be able to sleep in a little longer before school starts after Governor DeSantis signed a new bill.

The new law will prevent middle schools from beginning the instructional day before 8 a.m.

High schools will not be starting the day before 8:30 a.m.

Right now about 48 percent of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m.

“Education is a service provided to students, and oftentimes we leave them out of the discussion and the planning,” said State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D- Tamarac.

The changes will go into effect by July 2026.

TRENDING: Critics and supporters speak on bill targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Critics and supporters speak on bill targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs
New bill changes what time public schools start their days
ACFR to take control of Micanopy’s fire department
By the end of the year, officials at the Alachua County Fire Rescue will have taken over the...
ACFR to take control of Micanopy’s fire department