New bill changes what time public schools start their days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the future, middle and high school students will be able to sleep in a little longer before school starts after Governor DeSantis signed a new bill.

The new law will prevent middle schools from beginning the instructional day before 8 a.m.

High schools will not be starting the day before 8:30 a.m.

Right now about 48 percent of Florida’s public high schools start school before 7:30 a.m.

“Education is a service provided to students, and oftentimes we leave them out of the discussion and the planning,” said State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D- Tamarac.

The changes will go into effect by July 2026.

