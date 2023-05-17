North Central Florida Treasures: Roseville Pottery

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has three popular antique pottery pieces from the mid 1900′s.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has three popular antique pottery pieces from the mid 1900′s.

The Roseville Pottery company ran from 1890 - 1954 in the Ohio River Valley. In that time the clay from the Roseville company was so unique in design and texture, the company initially started out doing umbrellas and flower pots before moving onto the unique pinecone designs or the flower stems.

The pinecone design is it’s most valuable design in the Roseville company, introduced in 1939 the pinecone design in a retail setting today would be worth $500.

