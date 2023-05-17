Otter Creek officials postpone swearing-in ceremony for new members

Residents shared their concerns during public comment.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents filled the Otter Creek Town Hall, which was unexpectedly closed for a week.

RELATED: Otter Creek Town Hall closed, Officials unsure when it will reopen

Last Tuesday, doors were locked and the scheduled town council meeting was canceled.

“The clerk is the one that operates town hall and I didn’t have a clerk to operate the town hall,” shared Mayor Russell Meeks. “She quit.”

Meeks tells TV20 officials voted to adjourn the meeting because not all council members were present.

New council members were set to be sworn in Tuesday and the new council would appoint their new mayor, but that didn’t happen.

Residents made clear they want new leadership to take over.

“If there is corruption, I want it gone,” shared resident Deborah Thomas. " I want the right person to become mayor.”

Officials said the next meeting will take place on June 13th.

TRENDING STORY: Candidate Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Special Election

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Cross City Police officers and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Boyington, 26,...
Cross City Police officers and Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested grand theft auto suspect
A warrant is out for his arrest in the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of comic books from...
Warrant is out for the arrest of a man after stealing prized comic books from a store in Ocala
Journey to Juneteenth kicks off this Friday at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza.
Gainesville and local groups collaborate to commemorate Florida Emancipation Day with a month-long celebration
Gainesville and local groups collaborate to commemorate Florida Emancipation Day with a month-long celebration
Warrant is out for the arrest of a man after stealing prized comic books from a store in Ocala