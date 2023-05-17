Otter Creek officials postpone swearing-in ceremony for new members

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents filled the Otter Creek Town Hall, which was unexpectedly closed for a week.

RELATED: Otter Creek Town Hall closed, Officials unsure when it will reopen

Last Tuesday, doors were locked and the scheduled town council meeting was canceled.

“The clerk is the one that operates town hall and I didn’t have a clerk to operate the town hall,” shared Mayor Russell Meeks. “She quit.”

Meeks tells TV20 officials voted to adjourn the meeting because not all council members were present.

New council members were set to be sworn in Tuesday and the new council would appoint their new mayor, but that didn’t happen.

Residents made clear they want new leadership to take over.

“If there is corruption, I want it gone,” shared resident Deborah Thomas. " I want the right person to become mayor.”

Officials said the next meeting will take place on June 13th.

TRENDING STORY: Candidate Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Special Election

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.