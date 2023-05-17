Paige’s Kitchen: Pumpkin Dog Pops

This is an easy recipe that only needs two ingredients and very little time to mix together.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frozen treats were a priority for my Miniature Bull Terrier Luca Brasi. When he heard the Ziploc bag open from the freezer he would come running. This is an easy recipe that only needs two ingredients and very little time to mix together.

It’s a good idea to have your pup enjoy these frozen treats outdoors since they can be a little messy when eating. You can make these in both large and small ice cube trays depending on the size of your dog. Since we live in Florida this is a great treat to share the entire year. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 can of pure pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 silicone ice cube tray

Instructions

  • Mix pumpkin and yogurt together in a bowl. Use either spoons or a Ziploc bag to pipe into ice cube tray.
  • Freeze for 24 hours
  • Pop out of the tray and place in a freezer Ziploc bag.

