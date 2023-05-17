P.K. Yonge’s Rashuan Walden signs to play football at Concordia (IL)

Versatile player helped the Blue Wave reach the region title game last fall
Versatile player helped the Blue Wave reach the region title game last fall
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Any college commitment is to be celebrated. P.K. Yonge honored one of its seniors on Tuesday, as football player Rashuan Walden signed his letter of intent with Concordia University, a Division III program in Chicago.

Walden played both linebacker and running back for the Blue Wave, helping the team to an 8-4 record as a junior and a region title game appearance as a senior.

Walden understands that not every high school player receives an offer. He has also become increasingly aware of what it takes to be the total package in the eyes of a school. Walden hit the books to achieve his dream.

“Late in the year, I realized that education is everything,” said Walden. “To play football, you have to get the grades. It movitated me a lot to get my grades right.”

Concordia went 3-7 last season and kicks off the 2023 campaign on Sept 2 versus Greenville University.

