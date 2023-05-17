P.K. Yonge’s Rashuan Walden signs to play football at Concordia (IL)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Any college commitment is to be celebrated. P.K. Yonge honored one of its seniors on Tuesday, as football player Rashuan Walden signed his letter of intent with Concordia University, a Division III program in Chicago.

Walden played both linebacker and running back for the Blue Wave, helping the team to an 8-4 record as a junior and a region title game appearance as a senior.

Walden understands that not every high school player receives an offer. He has also become increasingly aware of what it takes to be the total package in the eyes of a school. Walden hit the books to achieve his dream.

“Late in the year, I realized that education is everything,” said Walden. “To play football, you have to get the grades. It movitated me a lot to get my grades right.”

Concordia went 3-7 last season and kicks off the 2023 campaign on Sept 2 versus Greenville University.

