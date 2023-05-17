Santa Fe College students could see changes to fees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College leaders are proposing changes to class fees and fines for the 2023-2024 period.

This would include changes to laboratory fees and parking fines.

College officials say the fees will not exceed the cost of services and that the dues will be assessed to students or community members who use the services.

To find a list of affected programs and services click here.

