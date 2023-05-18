Alachua County Pets: Joker, Anakin, and Walrus

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a goofy puppy who loves to play games Joker. This pup has so much joy to bring into a family and is always ready for an adventure.

Next is a dog who loves exploring Anakin. The pup is always ready to learn a new trick or two and even though he belongs to the bark side is a really good boy.

Lastly is a very happy and adorable boy Walrus. While playing outside is one of his favorite things, Walrus loves to give big cuddles!

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Thor, August, Princess, and Kenshi

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends from WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 5/18
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 5/18
Alachua County Pets: Joker, Anakin, and Walrus