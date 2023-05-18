Alachua County Pets: Joker, Anakin, and Walrus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a goofy puppy who loves to play games Joker. This pup has so much joy to bring into a family and is always ready for an adventure.

Next is a dog who loves exploring Anakin. The pup is always ready to learn a new trick or two and even though he belongs to the bark side is a really good boy.

Lastly is a very happy and adorable boy Walrus. While playing outside is one of his favorite things, Walrus loves to give big cuddles!

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Thor, August, Princess, and Kenshi

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.