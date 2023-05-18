Chiefland man arrested after detectives found meth and fentanyl on him

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Chiefland was arrested after detectives found illegal drugs in his pockets.

Chiefland Police officers along with Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Collins, 43, after they found meth and fentanyl on him.

The Levy County Drug Task Force says Collins had an active warrant for selling meth.

Collins was booked into the Levy County Detention Center on charges of selling meth and possession of fentanyl.

