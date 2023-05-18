Chiefland man arrested after detectives found meth and fentanyl on him

Chiefland Police officers along with Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Collins, 43, after they found meth and fentanyl on him.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Chiefland was arrested after detectives found illegal drugs in his pockets.

Chiefland Police officers along with Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Collins, 43, after they found meth and fentanyl on him.

TRENDING: Trenton man arrested after officers say he stole a power pole

The Levy County Drug Task Force says Collins had an active warrant for selling meth.

Collins was booked into the Levy County Detention Center on charges of selling meth and possession of fentanyl.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Every Republican lawmaker in both chambers representing every part of North Central Florida has...
State lawmakers across North Central Florida back Ron DeSantis for president
State lawmakers across North Central Florida back Ron DeSantis for president
Chiefland man arrested after detectives found meth and fentanyl on him
Hundreds of donors and volunteers recognized by United Way of Marion County in awards ceremony