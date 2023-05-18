Columbia County leaders taking over animal control services while searching for new leadership

They agreed to pay $375,750 a year until September 2025 for the “Animal Control Support...
They agreed to pay $375,750 a year until September 2025 for the “Animal Control Support Services” contract.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Humane Society is just one of many animal control service shelters that will be taken over by Columbia County leaders. The shelter was previously run by the sheriff’s office until Sheriff Mark Hunter pulled the plug.

RELATED: Columbia County Commission discusses animal control as Sheriff’s office won’t accept additional responsibilities

He sent a letter to the county with a check for almost $43,000 of the initial funds stating he no longer wanted the responsibility.

In January, Columbia County leaders agreed to take over until they can find someone else. They agreed to an “Animal Control Support Services” contract, which makes them responsible for the custody and medical care of lost and abandoned dogs and cats.

They agreed to pay $375,750 a year until September 2025.

One question left unanswered is what will they do to tame the stray animal population. Commissioners meet today at 5:30 to discuss the process of setting up animal service offices in their facilities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

City Manager Cynthia W. Curry announces closure of T.B. McPherson Park on Sundays
Gainesville park hosting Peaceful Sundays to close due to safety issues
Alachua County Jail booking log Jantzen Weaver, 22
Gainesville man arrested after officers get tip from Snapchat
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a...
DeSantis expected to enter 2024 presidential race next week
Young people will have important discussions at empowerment brunch in Gainesville
Young people will have important discussions at a brunch in Gainesville