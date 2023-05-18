Columbia County leaders taking over animal control services while searching for new leadership

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Humane Society is just one of many animal control service shelters that will be taken over by Columbia County leaders. The shelter was previously run by the sheriff’s office until Sheriff Mark Hunter pulled the plug.

He sent a letter to the county with a check for almost $43,000 of the initial funds stating he no longer wanted the responsibility.

In January, Columbia County leaders agreed to take over until they can find someone else. They agreed to an “Animal Control Support Services” contract, which makes them responsible for the custody and medical care of lost and abandoned dogs and cats.

They agreed to pay $375,750 a year until September 2025.

One question left unanswered is what will they do to tame the stray animal population. Commissioners meet today at 5:30 to discuss the process of setting up animal service offices in their facilities.

