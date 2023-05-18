Creed Whittemore honored with Mr. Football Trophy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a state loaded with talent, there can only be one Mr. Football. After being voted the recipient of that award in January, Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore received his Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football trophy on Wednesday.

Whittemore is the first player from Alachua County to be voted best in the state, across all school sizes. The honor puts him in the company of the following--Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, Daunte Culpepper, Dalvin Cook, and Anquan Boldin.

“I saw a bunch of names I knew, so it’s cool to be on that trophy, and I’ll be on there when kids are getting it five years from now,” said Whittemore.

Whittemore enrolled early at Mississippi State and never got his proper salute at the time of the award’s announcement. But the wait is worth it. Whittemore led the Bobcats to consecutive region titles, and as senior, he accounted for 49 total touchdowns. He views the award as a team achievement.

“Just what we accomplished, going to the Final Four, the Elite Eight, you can’t get those yards without playing that many games,” said Whittemore. Everybody contributes to it, I was just the person who had the ball in his hands.”

