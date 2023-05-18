DeSantis expected to enter 2024 presidential race next week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, reacts to audience members during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Jeff Zeleny and Steve Contorno, CNN
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to enter the 2024 presidential race next week, two Republicans familiar with the matter tell CNN.

DeSantis will file paperwork next week with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy, one Republican said, with a formal announcement expected the following week in his hometown of Dunedin, Florida.

The filing of the paperwork will occur as DeSantis gathers top fundraisers in South Florida, where, as CNN previously reported, he is expected to signal to them that it’s time to start asking their wealthy friends for checks. Another source said about 100 hotel rooms have been reserved at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami for the gathering.

That source, however, cautioned that the planning remains a moving target and DeSantis is known to surprise even his closest allies with last-minute changes. However, the fundraisers being summoned to Miami are expecting the campaign to be officially launched so they can begin calling donors once they arrive in South Florida.

