Gainesville city commissioners discuss the budget and potential cuts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Faced with cutting millions of dollars from the city budget, Gainesville city commissioners got some help from their department heads.

Charter officers like the city attorney, auditor, clerk and others presented their budget requests Wednesday.

Most department heads are proposing increases, primarily driven by salaries, most of which are already negotiated.

“We are going to be coming up with budget where we cut $18M but we will be $10M more because of increase in salaries mostly on the police and fire side of the budget” said Bryan Eastman.

Gainesville police officials are proposing a $41M budget, 15% higher than the current year and Gainesville fire leaders is asking for around $28M, a 25% increase.

