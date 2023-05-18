Gainesville city leaders to host gun violence summit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Gainesville announced Tuesday that the city will be hosting a gun violence summit early August.

City officials say they want to give urgency to the issue.

Five shooting deaths have been reported in Gainesville so far in 2023.

Police: Man shot in the head in Gainesville neighborhood A man is dead after Gainesville Police Department officials say he was shot in the head

City commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker says there are many things to consider when addressing gun violence.

“There was an initial idea to do it sooner, I think there was concern to bring the necessary parties together,” Duncan-Walker told TV20. “There was also concern being able to pull the community in quickly, so I think, also there was a concern about the location. So there were a number of reasons it got pushed out.”

The two-day forum is scheduled to take place at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center on August 6th and 7th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.