Gainesville man arrested after officers get tip from Snapchat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after Police say they found dozens of child porn videos on his devices.

Jantzen Weaver, 22, was arrested after a GPD SWAT team served a search warrant on Wednesday at his home at West 20 Apartments on Southwest 20th Avenue. Investigators say they found more than 40 child porn videos on his devices.

Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Snapchat user possessed and possibly shared child sex abuse material. An investigation revealed the likely account holder was Weaver.

When shown the content found on the devices, Weaver recognized it and admitted to sharing the videos.

He faces 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution.

