Gainesville park hosting Peaceful Sundays to close due to safety issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A park in Gainesville is closing on Sundays after an event aimed at fostering peace in the community became a public safety issue.

According to city officials, T.B. McPherson Park will close on Sundays in response to safety concerns during Peaceful Sunday events held at the park. The closures begin May 21 and will remain until further notice.

They say as many as 2,000 people attend the weekly event. It was operating with a city permit which expired on April 30.

The security firm hired by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department reported an increase in “confrontational behavior” during the events. As a result, the firm is considering halting services.

Residents near the park have complained about unsafe roadside parking, noise, trash, and other unregulated activity around the park.

“It is unfortunate that closing the park is the only remaining option following the breakdown of discussions with the Peaceful Sundays event organizer,” said Gainesville City Manager Cynthia W. Curry.

Officials say the event, which normally lasts from February through August, costs the city about $90,000 annually.

