Gainesville woman, dog reunited after Tenn. wreck separates the duo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman and her best “fur-ever” friend were reunited after an intense crash on the interstate.

“On her Facebook page, on the 10th she had posted that she had lost her best friend in the world,” said Scott Gunter, A Tennessee Animal Control Officer in Campbell County. “And she had thought he was really dead. And that was the furthest things from the truth.”

On April 7th, Teanna Ziegenfuss was moving from Ohio to Gainesville with her dog Chase. While traveling through Tennessee, she got into a wreck on I-75 southbound.

“I got the call early that morning that there been a wreck on the interstate and there was a dog loose, and they needed me to come and secure the animal,” mentioned Gunter.

Gunter admitted when he got to the scene there was a lot of confusion. Some people told him the dog ran off. Meanwhile, what Ziegenfuss was told was even worse.

“I never saw him like get out of the car,” said Teanna Ziegenfuss, Chase’s owner. “All I saw was him running toward traffic, and into traffic. And someone at the scene told me he passed away and he got hit by a car. And that’s what people at the hospital told me too.”

Gunter found an officer at the scene who told him Chase was safe in the officer’s car. The officer caught Chase running in and out of traffic. Gunter then took Chase to the shelter and held him for a few weeks. He also called the hospital Ziegenfuss was recovering at to let them know Chase was safe, but the good news never got to her.

“I’m thinking like I really just like killed my dog in a car accident,” exclaimed Ziegenfuss. “And I cried for like three to four days straight and I felt like the worse person ever.”

After not hearing anything after 10 days, Gunter reached out to the hospital again, and Tennessee Highway Patrol to try to reunite the pair. Still, no response.

“We have some young staff members that are very Facebook and investigator savvy, so they all hit Facebook,” mentioned Gunter. “We all hit Facebook and we found her.”

They also contacted people on her friend’s list, but Ziegenfuss thought they were scamming her. She finally realized it was not a scam when Gunter sent her videos of Chase while she was back in Florida. She rented a U-Haul box truck because she wasn’t old enough to rent a car.

“I couldn’t rent a rental car because I am only 20, and you have to be 21,” explained Ziegenfuss. “But you can rent a big box U-Haul or even like a 15-footer one at the age of 18.”

She drove from Gainesville back to Ohio by herself to pick up her best friend on April 22nd. The “paw-fect” pair made their way back to “Gator Nation” and are making more memories together. Ziegenfuss said since having Chase she has grown as a person.

“It’s just one made me like such more of a better person, but also too seeing how he’s just genuinely, he’s just always so happy,” said Ziegenfuss. “Now don’t get me wrong he still has an attitude. But like he’s just always smiling and the cutest little ball of joy. "

Ziegenfuss and Chase have a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet after the wreck. The money will go towards their own place and a new car. If you want to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/teanna-chase .

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.