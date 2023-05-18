Hundreds of donors and volunteers recognized by United Way of Marion County in awards ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The room filled with applause, as the United Way of Marion County honored the contributions of their volunteers, donors, and community partners during their annual awards ceremony.

United Way officials said the organizations helped raise $1.4 million from 2022-2023. The event was at Klein Center on the College of Central Florida campus.

Plenty of people and organizations were recognized for their workplace campaigns, individual giving, grants, and special events this year.

“We’re really privileged to be recognized amongst all of these other organizations and other municipalities as well,” shared City of Ocala Community Outreach manager, Rachel Fautsch. “We couldn’t do it internally without the support of our senior leadership and our elected officials and their continued support of the program and the continued support city staff to participate as well.”

President of the United Way, Bob Haight said the nonprofit donates school supplies, mentors students, and provides financial assistance for families.

“We have the community partnership school which provides wrap around services to our students at College Park Elementary and their families anything from dental service health care, mental health to really try to help our students succeed,” shares Haight.

Officials with City of Ocala, Signature Brands, Publix, Marion County Public Schools and Duke Energy were just a few recognized for raising funds.

“We really hope to increase our giving and increase our participation throughout the next year and hopefully maybe next year, maybe win some more awards,” shared Fautsch. “But we are really humbled and really appreciative of the awards that we received this year.”

Some were honored for volunteering more than 650 hours of their time with a letter from the White House.

Haight said the United Way will continue their efforts to expand programs to communities in need.

