Law enforcement leaders pay tribute to fallen officers, deputies, and state officials.

Law enforcement officials gathered at the McPherson Complex for the memorial in Ocala. This year is the 50th anniversary of the memorial.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crowd gathered in Ocala at the McPherson Complex for the memorial.

Ocala police chief Mike Balkin offered a few words thanking everyone in attendance for showing support.

This is the 50th anniversary of the ceremony. The tradition started in 1962 with a declaration from then-president John F. Kennedy.

National Police Week started on Sunday and runs through Saturday.

