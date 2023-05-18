Law enforcement leaders pay tribute to fallen officers, deputies, and state officials.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crowd gathered in Ocala at the McPherson Complex for the memorial.

Ocala police chief Mike Balkin offered a few words thanking everyone in attendance for showing support.

This is the 50th anniversary of the ceremony. The tradition started in 1962 with a declaration from then-president John F. Kennedy.

National Police Week started on Sunday and runs through Saturday.

