Law enforcement leaders pay tribute to fallen officers, deputies, and state officials.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crowd gathered in Ocala at the McPherson Complex for the memorial.
Ocala police chief Mike Balkin offered a few words thanking everyone in attendance for showing support.
This is the 50th anniversary of the ceremony. The tradition started in 1962 with a declaration from then-president John F. Kennedy.
National Police Week started on Sunday and runs through Saturday.
