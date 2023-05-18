Levy County judge is retiring after serving for 13 years
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Honorable James Tim Browning stepped down as Levy County court judge on May 1st.
Judge Browning was appointed to the court in 2010 by former Governor Charlie Crist.
He is a University of Florida graduate as well as an adjunct professor at the University’s College of Law.
