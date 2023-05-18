New legislation creates a year-round school pilot program for some elementary schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some students in Florida won’t be getting a summer break in an effort to improve their success in school.

Governor Ron Desantis signed legislation to create a year-round school pilot program at a limited number of elementary schools.

The bill’s senate sponsor says the goal of the year-round school pilot program is to decrease learning losses over the summer.

She said it could also benefit parents.

“A lot of times, both parents work. They don’t have places for their kids to go, and I think the year-round school might allow them to feel better that their child is in school, and learning,” said State Sen. Linda Stewart, D- Orlando

The program will run for four years starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

School districts may apply to participate in the program, and the state education commissioner will pick districts to participate.

TRENDING: ‘We are a disfavored union’: Alachua County unions challenge state law

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.