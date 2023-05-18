North Central Florida home sales drop in April

Florida realtors have released housing numbers for April 2023
Florida realtors have released housing numbers for April 2023(CBS Newspath)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Numbers released by Florida realtors Thursday show that the number of houses sold in North Central Florida in April 2023 has dropped since April 2022.

The trend of rising house prices over the past few months seems to have stopped, with prices remaining stable.

Florida home sales fall while prices rise in February

According to the Florida Realtors’ February report, the number of single-family homes sold in Florida dropped 21.3 percent while home prices rose 3.5 percent

Generic image for coverage on the housing market.

In the Gainesville market, the average home price rose marginally while sale numbers fell.

In Ocala, both sales and prices went up slightly.

Sale Price Change (%)Number of Sales Change (%)
Florida-17.2%0.0%
Gainesville-13.4%+1.1%
Ocala+1.0%+3.3%

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Levy County judge retiring after serving for 13 years
Levy County judge is retiring after serving for 13 years
Levy County judge retiring after serving for 13 years
Law enforcement officials gathered at the McPherson Complex for the memorial in Ocala. This...
Law enforcement leaders pay tribute to fallen officers, deputies, and state officials.
Law enforcement leaders pay tribute to fallen officers, deputies, and state officials.