North Central Florida home sales drop in April

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Numbers released by Florida realtors Thursday show that the number of houses sold in North Central Florida in April 2023 has dropped since April 2022.

The trend of rising house prices over the past few months seems to have stopped, with prices remaining stable.

Florida home sales fall while prices rise in February According to the Florida Realtors’ February report, the number of single-family homes sold in Florida dropped 21.3 percent while home prices rose 3.5 percent

In the Gainesville market, the average home price rose marginally while sale numbers fell.

In Ocala, both sales and prices went up slightly.

Sale Price Change (%) Number of Sales Change (%) Florida -17.2% 0.0% Gainesville -13.4% +1.1% Ocala +1.0% +3.3%

