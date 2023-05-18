Santa Fe Raider baseball teammates sign with rival colleges

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Dawson Card and Kyler Nowling have spent the last six years as baseball teammates--Pitcher and catcher, no less. In college, they’ll be rivals.

The two Raiders signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Nowling is going to Santa Fe College, and Card will play at the College of Central Florida.

The quality of junior college baseball in Florida is excellent, and the pair can’t wait to be a part of it.

“Playing high school with these guys one time, it’s who you grow up and play with,” said Nowling. But I’ll start playing against him and other guys I’ve played with, so it’s a cool experience.”

“I’m going to play against one of my childhood friends so it’d be really good to see that,” said Card. “A couple other of my friends also go to Santa Fe, and I’m going to meet a lot of new people at College of Central Florida, so it’s going to be a really good time.”

Both programs are ranked in the top 10 of the NJCAA poll, and the Patriots are ranked No. 1 at 51-6 entering the NJCAA World Series.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.