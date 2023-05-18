State lawmakers across North Central Florida back Ron DeSantis for president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida state lawmakers are backing Ron DeSantis for president.

Every Republican lawmaker in both chambers representing every part of North Central Florida has endorsed DeSantis in his contest with Donald Trump.

The exception is the lone Democrat from our area, Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

This follows most of Florida’s congressional delegation announcing support for Trump.

One exception there is third district representative Kat Cammack, who has not yet announced her endorsement.

