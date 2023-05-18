TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

