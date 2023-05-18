Trenton man arrested after officers say he stole a power pole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton public safety officers arrested a man they say stole someone’s power pole.

Officers arrested Michael Hennessy on Monday, after a victim reported their power pole with the box and wiring ready to connect to their house was stolen.

After only a few hours, officers found a similar power pole in the back of a trailer pulled by Hennessey.

He was taken to the Gilchrist County jail on charges of grand theft.

