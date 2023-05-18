US Forest Service officials announce more road closures due to wildfire

Resources such as helicopters and air tankers are going to be used to fight the 3,000 acre blaze.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on the wildfire burning in the Ocala National Forest.

US Forest Service officials are closing more roads.

Officials announced road closures from State Road 19 to State Road 40, as well National Forest Road 11 from County Road 3-14 to State Road 40.

Road Closures/Detours

  • State Road (SR) 19 from SR 40 going north to County Road (CR) 314 and National Forest System Road (NFS)11 from CR 314 to SR 40 has been temporarily closed. Additionally, closures are in effect for NFS 09 from SR 40 to CR 314, and at the intersection of NFS 50 to NE 180the Ave and the intersection of NFS 05 and NFS 44.
  • Closures are in effect for the Juniper Prairie Wilderness including the Florida National Scenic Trail between SR40 and NFS 50. NFS 33 between SR 40 and NFS 50; NFS 46 from NFS 33 to SR 19; and NFS 50 from NFS 33 to SR 19 are closed. Silver Glen Springs Recreational Area, Juniper Wayside, and the Salt Springs Observation Trail are closed due to the closure of SR 19.
  • Detour routes for the road closure are as follows: Northbound motorists will go west on SR 40 to north CR 314A to north on CR 314 to SR 19. Southbound will go south on CR 314 to south CR 314A to eastbound SR 40 to SR 19. Limited local access is available at CR 314 and SR 19.

RELATED: Crews battle 3,000-acre fire in Ocala National Forest

