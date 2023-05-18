Young people will have important discussions at a brunch in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County NAACP Youth Council is hosting the first annual youth empowerment brunch.

It will take place Saturday, May 20th from 10:30am-1pm at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church (120 SE Williston Rd)

Middle and high school students can attend free of charge and discuss topics such as the effects of peer pressure, social media, building self-esteem, and more.

Registration ends Thursday, May 18th at 6 pm.

