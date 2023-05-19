Credit rating agency expresses concern over GRU local bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We may have our first indication of how the market may react to the change in power over Gainesville Regional Utilities.

Moody’s Investors Service issued what they call a “comment” on the impact of a state-appointed board for GRU. The firm expressed concern the change would lead to “potentially cutting financial transfers to the city and hurting its credit quality.”

The announcement does not change the city’s credit rating at this time.

The comment is a reaction to a bill on the governor’s desk that would shift control of the utility from the Gainesville City Commission to a five-member state-appointed board. Lawmakers cited GRU’s high debt burden as the justification for the legislation.

The utility annually transfers tens of millions of dollars to the city budget. City leaders are already working on cutting the budget transfer by millions of dollars to help shore up GRU’s financial ledger.

