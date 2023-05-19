Gainesville City Commissioners will not provide severance pay to the resigning city clerk

Gainesville City Commissioners decided not to pay severance, insurance contributions, and temporary employment to the resigning city clerk.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners are not moving forward with a proposal to pay severance, insurance contributions, and temporary employment to the resigning city clerk.

Commissioners agreed that the cost to amend O’Michele Nattiel-Williams’ contract for these payouts would not be in line with their plan to cut costs.

This means, Nattiel-William’s last day will be June 30th and she will only be paid for unused and accrued PTO.

