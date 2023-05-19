Gainesville City Commissioners will not provide severance pay to the resigning city clerk

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners are not moving forward with a proposal to pay severance, insurance contributions, and temporary employment to the resigning city clerk.

Commissioners agreed that the cost to amend O’Michele Nattiel-Williams’ contract for these payouts would not be in line with their plan to cut costs.

This means, Nattiel-William’s last day will be June 30th and she will only be paid for unused and accrued PTO.

TRENDING: ‘We are a disfavored union’: Alachua County unions challenge state law

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.