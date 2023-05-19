Gainesville hosts a small business matchmaker event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville hosted a Small Business Matchmaker at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center.

The event’s purpose was to connect qualified small businesses with government contractors and other business owners.

It enabled attendees to network and connect with small business resource providers within the community.

Zeriah Folson, Director of Office for Equity and Inclusion, lead the event.

The main topic of discussion was about giving small business an opportunity to grow.

“Between inflation, this is that season where we provide, all Gainesville citizens, if you will, the opportunity to find adequate work at a competitive price,” said Folson. " Being able to give the small businesses and to offer more jobs in the community, is something the city commission has as a passion and a goal.”

Mayor Harvey Ward spoke at the event and discussed how Small Business Matchmaker is a great way for businesses to build relationships.

He also noted how it is a worker’s market in Gainesville right now.

“Every business is very much a worker’s market right now. Businesses, people with job openings, have to work harder than we normally would to recruit great workers to our businesses. And that’s a good thing, that’s an opportunity for people to choose where they want to work and where their skill set meets best,” said Mayor Ward.

The Small Business Matchmaker event had numerous organizations attend such as Gainesville Regional Utilities, and Scherer Contruction and more.

