Gainesville police arrested a man after a string of burglaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is under arrest after a string of burglaries.

Police arrested 57-year-old Terry Johnson on May 17th after connecting him to five break-ins since April.

Officers say that Johnson used cinderblocks and large rocks to break windows at restaurants and stores around Gainesville.

Johnson is charged with multiple counts of burglary and petit theft.

TRENDING: Peaceful Sundays leads Gainevesille leaders to shut down park, citing safety concerns

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.