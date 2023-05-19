Gainesville police arrested a man after a string of burglaries

After a string of burglaries since April, a Gainesville man has been arrested.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is under arrest after a string of burglaries.

Police arrested 57-year-old Terry Johnson on May 17th after connecting him to five break-ins since April.

Officers say that Johnson used cinderblocks and large rocks to break windows at restaurants and stores around Gainesville.

Johnson is charged with multiple counts of burglary and petit theft.

