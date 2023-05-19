Gainesville’s city workshop discussed ways to cut 19 million dollars from the budget

Gainesville City Commission held a city budget workshop to discuss ways to cut out 19 million dollars.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the bill to give the state control of GRU sits on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature the city is trying to find ways to cut 19 million dollars for their budget next year.

In a workshop on May 17th, most department heads proposed budget increases blaming already negotiated salaries for bargaining units like unions.

Despite that Mayor Harvey Ward believes the budget will be millions of dollars lower.

" There will be budget cuts, there will absolutely be severe budget cuts. We will have... depending on a variety of things, our general government operating budget will be millions of dollars lower than it has been than in previous years,” said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward

There will be another city budget workshop meeting Thursday, May 25th starting at 1 o’clock p.m.

It will feature proposed budgets from groups such as housing and community development parks and rec and transportation.

