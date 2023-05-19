Grammy-winning songwriter headlines Hogtown Opry in Gainesville

Grammy-winning songwriter headlines Hogtown Opry in Gainesville
By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Hogtown Opry will take place Saturday, May 20th at 7 pm at the University Auditorium (333 Newell Drive).

17 performers will take the stage singing Bluegrass and Americana music.

Two-time Grammy winner Louisa Branscomb is the headliner.

“As a songwriter, I think we look for situations where our songs can be heard in a setting where people really let those songs go straight to the heart. We have all kinds of songs, we have the rowdy ones and we have the beautiful ones. I am so proud to be there with all the other songwriters; we have great musicians. It is a show I would go to if I had the chance” said Branscomb.

Tickets are still available online or at the door.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Grammy-winning songwriter headlines Hogtown Opry in Gainesville
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/19
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/19
Newberry, Alachua, and Archer filed suit after voters approved a charter amendment allowing the...
State appeals court has no standing to judge a dispute between Alachua County and three of its cities