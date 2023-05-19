Grammy-winning songwriter headlines Hogtown Opry in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Hogtown Opry will take place Saturday, May 20th at 7 pm at the University Auditorium (333 Newell Drive).

17 performers will take the stage singing Bluegrass and Americana music.

Two-time Grammy winner Louisa Branscomb is the headliner.

“As a songwriter, I think we look for situations where our songs can be heard in a setting where people really let those songs go straight to the heart. We have all kinds of songs, we have the rowdy ones and we have the beautiful ones. I am so proud to be there with all the other songwriters; we have great musicians. It is a show I would go to if I had the chance” said Branscomb.

Tickets are still available online or at the door.

