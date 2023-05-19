‘It just hurts’: Family of Marion Oaks shooting victim hold balloon release

Family members of Deshawn Ballestero honored his life.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a week later, family members of Deshawn Ballestero, 19, said they finally found the strength to honor his life.

RELATED: ‘We heard sirens’: Neighbors react to arrest in connection to fatal shooting in Marion Oaks

Last Friday, Ballestero was helping his brother change his license plate outside his home, when suddenly shots were fired. He later died in the hospital.

“He was in his third semester of college, he’s a youth leader at the church, he reads his word, his bible,” shared his sister Denyjhau Jacobs. “it just hurts to know that my brother not here no more.”

On Monday, deputies arrested Ehren Volcy, 18, on a second-degree murder charge. Investigators said he was driving around Marion Oaks Boulevard with two others.

“Three masked man just jumped out the bushes and they started shooting and unfortunately my brother passed away,” shared Jacobs.

Volcy is currently being held in the Marion County jail with no bond. Detectives said they are investigating others who may be involved. Ballestero’s family members want justice to be served.

“I’m just happy that he made it to heaven and I just hope that whoever did this to him, I just pray they get caught because they came here looking for somebody else and you killed the wrong person.”

Marion County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating Volcy’s motive.

“I just feel like it’s kids out here shooting these guns. Anybody’s eligible to get a gun in these streets,” shared Ballestero’s brother, Sincere Flowers. “They need to control who they’re giving these guns to.”

A GoFundMe is collecting funds to help Ballestero’s family members with funeral costs.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Humane Society workers worry about county partnership

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Lake City Humane Society workers worry about county partnership
'It just hurts': Family of Marion Oaks shooting victim hold balloon release
The contract is worth $375,750 yearly.
Lake City Humane Society workers worry about county partnership
Peaceful Sundays leads Gainevesille leaders to shut down park, citing safety concerns