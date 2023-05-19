‘It just hurts’: Family of Marion Oaks shooting victim hold balloon release

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a week later, family members of Deshawn Ballestero, 19, said they finally found the strength to honor his life.

Last Friday, Ballestero was helping his brother change his license plate outside his home, when suddenly shots were fired. He later died in the hospital.

“He was in his third semester of college, he’s a youth leader at the church, he reads his word, his bible,” shared his sister Denyjhau Jacobs. “it just hurts to know that my brother not here no more.”

On Monday, deputies arrested Ehren Volcy, 18, on a second-degree murder charge. Investigators said he was driving around Marion Oaks Boulevard with two others.

“Three masked man just jumped out the bushes and they started shooting and unfortunately my brother passed away,” shared Jacobs.

Volcy is currently being held in the Marion County jail with no bond. Detectives said they are investigating others who may be involved. Ballestero’s family members want justice to be served.

“I’m just happy that he made it to heaven and I just hope that whoever did this to him, I just pray they get caught because they came here looking for somebody else and you killed the wrong person.”

Marion County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating Volcy’s motive.

“I just feel like it’s kids out here shooting these guns. Anybody’s eligible to get a gun in these streets,” shared Ballestero’s brother, Sincere Flowers. “They need to control who they’re giving these guns to.”

A GoFundMe is collecting funds to help Ballestero’s family members with funeral costs.

