Lafayette falls in state title game matchup against Chipley, 10-1

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing for their second state title in the last seven seasons, the Lafayette Hornets were routed by Chipley, 10-1 in Thursday’s Class 1A state championship game in Fort Myers. The defeat ends a five-game winning streak in what was otherwise a fine season for the Hornets (22-5).

Lafayette was in the game early and tied the score 1-1 on Lane Brock’s RBI single in the bottom of the first. The rest of the game, however, belonged to the Tigers.

In the top of the third, Chipley scored nine runs on six hits to bury the Hornets. The Tigers led, 10-1 after three, and that was the final margin. Lafayette was held to five hits. One bright spot was Garrett Taylor’s four and a third innings of scoreless relief after starter Hyatt Richardson was tagged with all nine earned runs.

North Central Florida will continue to be represented in the state semifinals. North Marion will play in the Class 4A semis on Friday, while Columbia will do the same in Class 5A on Monday.

