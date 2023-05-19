Lake City Humane Society workers worry about county partnership

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s Animal Control Department continues to be a work in progress, and humane society workers in the county head think they are going to have to do the bulk of the labor.

During Thursday’s Columbia County Commission meeting commissioners unanimously decided to approve a $375,750 yearly contract with the Lake City Humane Society. Organization leaders are agreeing to help house animals taken in by the county’s animal control department and help with animal care. Workers at the humane society, including Senior Adoption Counselor Roy Armstrong, think they will soon be overworked and overcrowded.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County leaders taking over animal control services while searching for new leadership

“The last workshop that I heard commissioners talk about it was mentioned that there would be more animals and the comment was that it’s on us to take care of it,” said Armstrong.

Along with the average of 50 monthly animal surrenders, humane society workers say they are understaffed and have to deal with plenty of cats and dogs already. When county animal control officers begin to use their facility they worry the county may push to euthanize animals.

“A lot of talk about having to euthanize now and things like that. A few of us are going to see our workloads get bigger but no talk no discussion about relief,” said Armstrong.

Humane society workers say they want to see the county mandate licensing of pets to help cut down on intake and they say people should spay, neuter, and vaccinate.

The partnership begins on Oct. 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.