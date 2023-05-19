Lake City Humane Society workers worry about county partnership

The contract is worth $375,750 yearly.
The contract is worth $375,750 yearly.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s Animal Control Department continues to be a work in progress, and humane society workers in the county head think they are going to have to do the bulk of the labor.

During Thursday’s Columbia County Commission meeting commissioners unanimously decided to approve a $375,750 yearly contract with the Lake City Humane Society. Organization leaders are agreeing to help house animals taken in by the county’s animal control department and help with animal care. Workers at the humane society, including Senior Adoption Counselor Roy Armstrong, think they will soon be overworked and overcrowded.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County leaders taking over animal control services while searching for new leadership

“The last workshop that I heard commissioners talk about it was mentioned that there would be more animals and the comment was that it’s on us to take care of it,” said Armstrong.

Along with the average of 50 monthly animal surrenders, humane society workers say they are understaffed and have to deal with plenty of cats and dogs already. When county animal control officers begin to use their facility they worry the county may push to euthanize animals.

“A lot of talk about having to euthanize now and things like that. A few of us are going to see our workloads get bigger but no talk no discussion about relief,” said Armstrong.

Humane society workers say they want to see the county mandate licensing of pets to help cut down on intake and they say people should spay, neuter, and vaccinate.

The partnership begins on Oct. 1.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Peaceful Sundays leads Gainevesille leaders to shut down park, citing safety concerns
Gainesville woman, dog reunited after Tenn. wreck separates the duo
‘We are a disfavored union’: Alachua County unions challenge state law
Gainesville city leaders to host gun violence summit