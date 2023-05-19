Marion County deputies find burglary suspect hiding inside closet

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after stealing from an Ocklawaha business, then hiding inside of the business owner’s closet.

Marion County deputies responded to a burglary at a business near Highway 25.

The business owner called 911 after noticing a bike outside of the building that wasn’t his. He told deputies that he walked inside and found a man, later identified as Eugene Hannah, 36, laying on his couch.

Deputies arrived and sent K9 units into the building.

K9 units found Hannah inside a locked closet. Upon opening the door, deputies found Hannah hiding on top of a shelf.

After arresting Hannah, he was found to have stolen a knife, a toolbox, and a makeup bag.

Hannah was arrested on charges of theft and burglary.

