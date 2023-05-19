Marion County deputies search for 3 missing children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three missing children after their mother refused to cooperate with the Department of Children and Families.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received an order to take custody of Lashawd Janvier, 14, Loveson Janvier,13, and Danylah Janvier, 9, over concerns for their wellbeing.

Deputies say their mother, Demelia Gates, 34, will not produce the children so they can be seen. The children were last seen on May 11 with Gates at the Roadway Inn on East Silversprings Boulevard.

Marion County Sheriff's Office searches for Demelia Gates, 34 (MCSO)

She left another child at the motel and never returned. The child is in the custody of DCF. As a result, a warrant has been issued for Gates’ arrest for unlawful desertion of a child.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children to call 911.

