No. 4 Gator baseball team pulls away from Kentucky, 10-3 for fourth straight SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ken. (WCJB) -BT Riopelle drove in four runs and Wyatt Langford continued his torrid stretch as the No. 4 Florida baseball team took down No. 19 Kentucky, 10-3 on Thursday to open its final SEC series of the regular season. Florida (41-12 overall, 19-9 SEC) continues to lead the Eastern Division by two games over Vanderbilt with two to play. The Gators also trail Arkansas by just one game for the overall SEC regular season title.

Florida pulled away from Kentucky with a five-run sixth inning and a three-run seventh. Langford, who went 3-for-5, drove in Cade Kurland for the go-haead run in the sixth. With the three hits, Langford is now batting 23-for-46 (.500) over his last 12 games.

Riopelle drove in two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to help make a winner out of Hurston Waldrep (7-3), who tossed six innings and allowed two earned runs to collect his seventh win. Florida delivered eight hits with runners in scoring position.

With the victory, Florida has now posted 13 wins over ranked opponents, tied for the most in the SEC.

