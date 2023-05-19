No injuries after an explosion at the Florida Springs Scuba Shop in Williston

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There are no injuries after an explosion Thursday afternoon at a dive shop in Williston.

Williston Police department officials say an air compressor tank exploded inside of the Florida Springs Scuba Shop on US 27.

The explosion caused the front windows to shatter and even bowed the roof about six inches.

After an inspection, officials condemned an addition at the rear of the store due to the damage.

