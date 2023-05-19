P.K. Yonge blanks St. Francis in spring football scrimmage, 23-0
Teams enjoy opportunity to face an opponent after three weeks of spring practice
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After grinding through three weeks of spring practice in the hot Florida sun, high school football teams get their chance to play a spring game over these next two weeks. One scrimmage was held on Thursday, with P.K. Yonge shutting out St. Francis, 23-0.
The win was encouraging for the Blue Wave, whose head coach, Willie Jackson, only started at the school on Monday, May 8.
More spring scrimmages are set for Friday, including a Newberry-GHS battle at Citizens Field, and Columbia entertaining Bartram Trail in a meeting of perennial powers.
