P.K. Yonge blanks St. Francis in spring football scrimmage, 23-0

Teams enjoy opportunity to face an opponent after three weeks of spring practice
Blue Wave show encouraging signs under new head coach.
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After grinding through three weeks of spring practice in the hot Florida sun, high school football teams get their chance to play a spring game over these next two weeks. One scrimmage was held on Thursday, with P.K. Yonge shutting out St. Francis, 23-0.

The win was encouraging for the Blue Wave, whose head coach, Willie Jackson, only started at the school on Monday, May 8.

More spring scrimmages are set for Friday, including a Newberry-GHS battle at Citizens Field, and Columbia entertaining Bartram Trail in a meeting of perennial powers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Lafayette falls in state title game matchup against Chipley, 10-1
P.K. Yonge blanks St. Francis in spring football scrimmage
Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
No. 4 Gator baseball team pulls away from Kentucky, 10-3 for fourth straight SEC win
P.K. Yonge School, Thursday
P.K. Yonge’s Ilayzia Wilcox commits to Edward Waters in Jacksonville